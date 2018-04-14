Vendors needed for Arts and Crafts Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Next month, the 2018 Artisan Row Home Arts & Crafts Show is taking place at William S. Hart Park Regional Park in Newhall.

The indoor showcase will feature handmade toys, bed and bath items, an array of fashion accessories both handmade and commercial, fabrics and wearable art, fine art and three-dimensional art, and in a special presentation, feature a Sewing and Quilting gallery with traditional and modern quilts.

The two-day event is completely free for the public to attend and offers a variety of visual art and graphics to purchase.

The event is currently looking for artisans to vendor for the show. For more information to vendor, please contact Event Coordinator Al Ewing, (661) 250-1750 or aewing@parks.lacounty.gov.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the Los Angeles County of Parks and Recreation.