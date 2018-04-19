Weekly Senior Calendar April 19
Senior Calendar

 

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444,

Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org

 

Ongoing Events

 

  • Computer, Phone, & Tablet Assistance:  Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
  • Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.
  • Chair Exercise Class:  Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
  • Jewelry Making Class:  First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.
  • Fitness Class with Linda Bennett:  Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
  • Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Flex & Flow Yoga Class:  Monday and Wednesday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.
  • Beginning Tai-Chi:  Tuesday and Thursday, 8 – 8:40 a.m.
  • Emotional Support Group:  Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.
  • Grief Support Group:  Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Tai Chi:  Tuesday and Thursday, 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.
  • French Class:  Wednesday and Thursday, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
  • Zumba Gold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 3:30 – 4:14 p.m.
  • Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

 

Other Events

 

AARP Smart Driver Class

  • What: 4-Hour Refresher class.
  • When: Friday, April, 20, 12:30 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: Santa Clarita Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Newhall
  • Cost: $15 AARP Member, $20 Non-Member.
  • More info: 661-259-9444

 

  • Navigating the VA System. Presented by VA Benefits Expert, Stewart Liff
    What: Comprehensive VA benefit information for Veterans & dependents will be presented by Stewart Liff, former Chief of the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration Human Resources Division.  He is the recipient of the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service and many other awards.  Mr. Liff will share his expertise and in-depth knowledge on a broad range of topics including compensation, pension, insurance, and having a representative.
  • When: Thursday, April 26, 1-2 p.m.
  • Where: SCV Senior Center Rooms A1 and A2, 22900 market Street, Newhall
  • Cost: No Charge
  • More info: Contact:  Robin Clough   rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org,  661-259-9444

 

The SCV Men of Harmony Open House

  • What: The Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus is happy to invite singers and those who need entertainment to visit at their 2018 Open House. The event will include 4-part harmony demonstration, light refreshments and lots of fun.
  • When: Tuesday, May 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley St., Newhall
  • Cost: Free
  • More info: 661-259-6109

 

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

  • What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.
  • When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Where:  Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall
  • Cost: Donation of $3.50
  • More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666. 

 

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

  • What:  Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.
  • When:  Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.
  • Where:  Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall
  • More info:  Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

 

 

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

  • What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.
  • When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.
  • Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.
  • More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.

 

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

  • What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.
  • When: Any day, Monday through Friday
  • Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita
  • More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

 

