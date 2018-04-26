‘Wild For Animals’ fundraiser to honor animal helpers in SCV, host visit from legislators

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A benefit for the Castaic Animal Care Center on May 19 will see a special visit from local legislators.

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, and State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Antelope Valley, are expected to come to appetizer and cocktail party “Wild For Animals,” honoring those involved with the Santa Clarita animal community.

The tax-deductible event will be held at Centre Pointe Plaza and advance tickets begin at $40 a person. Funds will be used to purchase medical equipment to help homeless animals.

SCV vets, rescue organizations, pet stores and rescue people that help homeless animals will all be honored at the party.

The event invites people to bring new or gently-used blankets and towels, cat and dog food or other miscellaneous animal supplies. Pet supply donations will be collected at the entrance.

In addition to the legislators, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda will also be in attendance, as well as Castaic Animal Care Center Director Karen Stepp. Richard and Kiza Hilton are hosting the event.

Centre Pointe Plaza is located at 26415 Carl Boyer Drive.

Interested guests can RSVP at 661-886-1116 and mail payments to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation by May 1.

The address for payment is 31044 Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic.