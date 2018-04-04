Woman arrested, seven dogs seized in animal cruelty case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An Oregon woman was arrested this week on suspicion of animal cruelty after sheriff’s deputies found dogs with visible injuries in the woman’s van.

Gertrude Williamson, a 67-year-old nurse, was arrested shortly before 1:25 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion she violated section 597(B) of the California Penal Code, which deals with animal cruelty, a felony.

On Monday, about 10:50 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, between McDonald’s restaurant and In-N-Out Burger, near The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, for a woman allegedly beating a dog in the parking lot of a business.

“Deputies arrived and saw the suspect had seven dogs and one cat in her van,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal Wednesday.

“Two dogs had visible injuries requiring veterinarian care. The other pets had signs of neglect,” Somoano said. “Based on a witness’s statement and the injuries, plus conditions of the pets, the suspect was arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to animals.”

Officials with the Los Angeles CountyDepartment of Animal Care & Control responded and took custody of all the animals.

Lt. Kim Schumann of the Animal Care told the Signal Wednesday: “This is an ongoing investigation. We took the animals into our custody.”

The accused woman had bail set at $20,000.

Arrest records show she was released from custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail 15 hours after her arrest.

She is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court Thursday.

