Local resident Ysabella Hinojosa, age 11, competed at the Cali National Tournament at Azusa Pacific Novice Boys division, 108 weight class and earned 1st place. She trains at the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club.
Ysabella Takes First in Boys Division
1 min ago
