COC now enrolling summer classes for Canyon Country, Valencia, online campuses

By Perry Smith

3 mins ago

Whether a student is in high school trying to get ahead, making their way through college or just interested in getting back into the classroom, College of the Canyons has options this summer, officials said.

COC is now enrolling students in its summer courses with a handful of sessions to choose from, officials said Wednesday.

College of the Canyons will offer a robust schedule of summer classes with four sessions—including an entire online-only session—designed to help students and community members better achieve their educational goals.

The 2018 summer session includes seats for more than 20,000 students spread across over 750 sections of “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines.

Courses are being offered at both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, in addition to the digital options.

College officials said the priority for summer school courses are the ones most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school. Summer provides an excellent opportunity for incoming students to get a jump start on their coursework before the start of the fall semester in August, officials said.

In addition, a number of elective and exploratory courses — which students often use to help determine their desired educational or career track — have also been included in the 2018 summer schedule.

“This year’s summer session offers a wide variety of classes that fit the diverse needs of our students,” said Jerry Buckley, Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Academic Affairs at the college. “We are very excited to offer a summer session that is entirely online to help accommodate the needs of students who may be working or traveling during the summer.”

Also, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of the offerings to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

The college’s first five-week summer session will run June 4 to July 6.

A second eight-week summer session will begin June 11 and run until July 3.

The third summer session, which runs from June 18 to July 20, will be held entirely online.

A final five-week summer session will be offered from July 9 to August 10.

The college’s summer schedule of classes is now posted online.

High school students (11th and 12th grade) can begin registering May 23, 2018.

A final late registration period for all students will begin May 29, 2018.

Summer 2018 enrollment fees at all California Community Colleges will remain at $46-per-unit, as mandated by the state of California.

For more information about the College of the Canyons 2018 summer session, or to become a student, please contact the college’s Admissions and Records office at (661) 362-3280 or visit the college website.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from COC.