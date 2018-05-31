Santa Clarita ranked most business-friendly city

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita was ranked the most business-friendly city in the county by the Los Angeles County Business Federation.

Known as BizFed, the organization released results of a survey throughout its membership that examined various business industries throughout the county based on employment and business outlook, governmental influence and costs of goods and services.

More than 6,000 businesses are based in Santa Clarita. From 2016-17, the number of businesses grew 4.9 percent, and the number of jobs grew by 5.4 percent. This equals 445 new businesses and over 4,600 new jobs in the community in one year.

“We are thrilled to once again receive this recognition,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “The City works closely and collaboratively with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, the Chamber of Commerce and the Valley Industry Association to attract, retain and grow a wide variety of business and industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The city’s Business Incubator is a key factor in its business success, according to a city release. The partnership between the city, College of the Canyons and the Small Business Development Center functions as a way to grow creative and technology startups and create new jobs.

It provides low-cost office space, meeting rooms, customized trainings, a mentorship and networking program and one-on-one consulting services located in Old Town Newhall. So far two companies have graduated from the Incubator program and four companies are currently in the Incubator, according to city officials.

Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, was also pleased.

“I am thrilled to see Santa Clarita’s long time commitment to being business friendly recognized by the County’s business leaders,” said “Santa Clarita is a city that makes investment in economic development and views its business community as a true partner, and the results are clear that has an impact.”

Other results from the poll demonstrate a growing concern for housing costs and homelessness throughout Los Angeles County. These issues moved from low-level concerns in 2017 to among the highest priorities of the business community in this year’s poll. Taxes and fees again ranked as the number one business concern, as it has since 2011, and despite a growing economy the employment outlook is largely similar to recent years’ results.

This year, the poll received 710 responses from business leaders in over 20 industries throughout Los Angeles County.

To see all of the results from this year’s BizFed poll, please visit bizfedlacounty.org.