A Mystical Night

By Naomi Young, Saugus Community Contributor
Night fell upon the city; winds
had spread their wings.
An awful silence suddenly came
over the city of Jerusalem.
I am standing here in awe and fear
breathing in its holy atmosphere,
looking at red and white flickering lights
on this dark and mystical night.
The lights are dancing from one light post to another
as if whispering ancient secrets to each other,
trying to tell its legendary story,
about my city’s myths and history
and her most magnificent glory.
I’m stepping on the footsteps of mystics and pilgrims
prophets and Kings Supremes,
In a city with shattered hopes,
captivated in her dreams…
What is the alluring mystery of this city?
Her intoxicating golden beauty
that even with God’s grace on her, for eternity
still knows no peace, knows no pity.
I pray that someday I will come home
to this place I’ve known since I was born,
that its walls will tell in so many words
only about long ago wars,
arrows, heroes, spears and swords.
My wish that winds of love, promise and changes
will whisper and spread to people of all ages
and peace will come to this place, known as God’s throne
to Jerusalem, my home,
the City of Peace, the City of Shalom”.
Tonight, I’m standing before you my Lord
humble and lost for words,
eternally grateful for this most
mystical night in the world.