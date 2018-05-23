Adoption fees waived for veterans this weekend

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Veterans and those active in the military can bring home a furry friend for free on Memorial Day Weekend.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is partnering with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation to provide free adoptions for veterans, reserve, active duty service members and immediate family members, said Don Belton, department spokeswoman.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, this means the Castaic Animal Care Center will be hosting a free adoption event this weekend starting on Friday and ending on Sunday.

“The only cost would be licensing fees,” Belton said. “Otherwise, people can show up and, with the proper identification, adopt any pet at any of the countywide shelters.”

As long as proper identification—a military ID, dependent ID, veterans ID DD-214 or NGB Form 22 all qualify—is given, veterans can get a pet free of cost.

The event is done annually and spans the Agoura Hills, Baldwin Park, Carson/Gardena, Castaic, Downey, Lancaster and Palmdale areas.

“We are so thankful for all our veterans and service members who have dedicated their lives to protect our country,” said DACC director Marcia Mayeda. “I am honored to be working with Animals for Armed Forces Foundation on this special adoption event this Memorial Day weekend as a way to celebrate, thank and honor all our service members.”

Animals for Armed Forces has helped 1,300 adoptions happen since it started in 2011.