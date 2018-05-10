All-day shutdown called for stretch of Soledad Canyon Road
By Jim Holt
29 mins ago
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert Thursday morning notifying the public that all northbound and southbound lanes on Soledad Canyon Road have been closed between Sand Canyon and Vasquez Canyon Road.
According to a Tweet posted by the CHP shortly after 9:35 a.m. Friday, the lanes will remain closed for about eight hours or until about 5 p.m.
The lanes were closed due to repairs being made to a power line.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt
