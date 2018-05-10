All-day shutdown called for stretch of Soledad Canyon Road

By Jim Holt

29 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert Thursday morning notifying the public that all northbound and southbound lanes on Soledad Canyon Road have been closed between Sand Canyon and Vasquez Canyon Road.

According to a Tweet posted by the CHP shortly after 9:35 a.m. Friday, the lanes will remain closed for about eight hours or until about 5 p.m.

The lanes were closed due to repairs being made to a power line.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt