Alyssa Milano comes to Santa Clarita for 25th Congressional district Democratic event

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Actress and political activist Alyssa Milano is coming to Santa Clarita on Tuesday to moderate an event with the Democratic candidates from the 25th Congressional district race.

NextGen America is hosting the “Keeping Up with the Candidates” fundraiser at The Canyon. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the fundraiser geared at getting out the youth vote begins at 7 p.m.

All proceeds go toward local progressive grassroots organizations — such as CHIRLAction Fund & 25 United for Progress — to give young voters interested in the Democratic party a chance to hear which candidates best align with their values and priorities.

At the event, voters will have the opportunity to ask the candidates where they stand on issues like immigration, the cost of college and climate change. Candidates Katie Hill, Jess Phoenix and Bryan Caforio will have the chance to introduce themselves and answer questions in a forum-like setting.

This will be the sixth “Keeping Up with the Candidates” #YouthVote event hosted by NextGen America, and the third in California following events in the 39th and 45th Congressional districts.

Milano is known for appearances on TV shows such as Who’s the Boss?, Melrose Place, Charmed, My Name is Earl, Mistresses and Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later.

The event will be at The Canyon at 24201 Valencia Boulevard.