American Association of University Women SCV Celebrates 50 years

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday.

Founded in 1881, AAUW is a foundation that empowers women by trying to break through educational and economic barriers women may face in the world, according to their website. The local chapter was founded in 1968.

“The organization supports women in education in achieving goals,” said former president Rose Drye, “We start with girls in junior high and they are selected to go to what’s called Tech Trek. So we get money and sponsors for the Tech Trek to help with STEM education.”

For their anniversary, the organization held a general meeting and luncheon at the Hyatt Regency hotel. During the meeting, the association awarded various scholarships for students and invited the AAUW State President Donna Mertens to speak.

The meeting also welcomed the following new offices for 2018-2019,

President, Marianne Bakic

President-Elect, Dianne Milliken

1st VP Programs, Betsy Swallow and Barbara Oliver

2nd VP Membership, Roberta Kessler

Treasurer, Lynda McClellan

VP AAUW Funds, Val Jones

Recording Secretary, Debra Halcrow

VP Public Policy, Denise Grzesiak

“We are fortunate to have charter members here (today) who started this group in 1968,” Dryer said. “Throughout the years we have continued to grow in number and the mission has expanded. In 1968 we didn’t do much for technology, we didn’t have a stem program. We’ve been so fortunate to have growth in this valley.”

To get involved with AAUW visit their website at https://santaclaritavalley-ca.aauw.net/.