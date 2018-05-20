Car enthusiasts from all over gather “In Memory of Paul Walker”

By Skylar Barti

28 mins ago

Hundreds of cars and thousands of enthusiasts from all over came to College of the Canyons for a car memorial service for “The Fast and the Furious” actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013.

Over 2000 people filled in COC’s lower parking lot to see a wide range of different cars from exotic to muscle to tuner, and a Hummer owned by actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Each ticket sold for the event went directly to Paul Walker’s charity Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW).

“Paul is synonymous with the car culture and the car scene, so many people have grown up watching the fast and furious movies,” said Cody Walker, one of Walker’s brothers. “It’s just fitting to have a car show. Little car groups and car clubs around the globe have been doing little things here or there or having memorial drives for Paul. Its really cool to see the support. This is the first time that ROWW as an organization has gotten behind the plannings of an event.”

ROWW is a group of first responders and professionals in medical and construction fields that assist in natural disaster areas. Walker founded the nonprofit back in 2010 after the Haiti earthquake.

“It’s very clear as to what this is, it’s a benefit car show in memory of Paul to benefit his foundation,” Cody explained. “Whomever didn’t know about ROWW that just came for the car show, well they know now. That’s a great mission accomplished right there.”

In addition to admission tickets, attendees had the option to buy raffle tickets to win various prizes and official merchandise for the event, all to benefit ROWW.

Though most did come for the extensive variety of cars, over 500 cars submitted applications to be shown at the event, according to event staff.

Cody said he was excited at the event’s turnout, especially with how quickly it was planned.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing right now, we planned this in five weeks,” Cody exclaimed while observing to the crowd that gathered outside waiting to meet him. “This was a five week car show. Its something that’s clear that we need to do annually. Judging by the looks of this and what we could accomplish in five weeks, if we got a few months we’re going to need a few of these parking lots.”