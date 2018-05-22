City Council to discuss price of several properties, including Central Park

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Santa Clarita City Council plans to hold a closed session meeting today to discuss negotiations of several properties that include 380 acres of an address matching that of Central Park, according to city documents.

The negotiations are for “prices and terms of payment” for several properties in Saugus that include Wellston Drive and Golden Valley Road. The largest, 380 acres, is with Castaic Water Lake Agency, concerning Central Park’s address at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

But the negotiations are in closed session and their intents or terms cannot be formally disclosed at this time, said Councilman Cameron Smyth.

If any decisions were to come out of the meeting regarding plans for purchase, then they would be agendized for public discussion before a vote by the city, Smyth said.

The Castaic Lake Water Agency has leased Central Park to the city since 1998. At the time, CLWA leased 137 acres of its land to the city, and park construction was completed in February 2000.

In response to a request for comment, CLWA said inquiries should be directed to the city.

“We have a very good working relationship with the city of Santa Clarita with respect to the ongoing Central Park property lease arrangement,” said general manager Matt Stone. “We have not been contacted regarding any purchase.”