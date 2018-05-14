COC recognized for improving student employment and wage

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

College of the Canyons has been recognized by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office for its success in improving student employment and wage outcomes.

Eighteen College of the Canyons career education programs were named by the CCCCO as Strong Workforce Stars, an annual recognition for career education programs within the California Community Colleges system. In order to qualify, graduates of the programs must show significant gains in factors important for advancing social mobility, such as a substantial increase in earnings, attainment of a living wage and a job closely matched with the field of study.

“This incredible achievement serves as a testament to the excellence of our career education programs,” said Chancellor Dianne Van Hook. “Improving employment rates and strengthening the wage potential of our students has always been our main focus at College of the Canyons.”

This year, the CCCCO implemented star system that included bronze, silver and gold star levels. Each winning program received recognition in one of the three categories depending on its achievement in the aforementioned categories.

Executive Vice-Chancellor for Workforce and Digital Futures Van Ton-Quinlivan said, “With the introduction of levels this year, we are able to highlight those programs that are seeing significant results, as well as those that are on the rise toward even greater success.”

COC’s nursing program was among the 116 career education programs to receive the Gold Star honor. The program demonstrated a 235 percent increase in earnings, 84 percent of students attaining the regional living wage and 100 percent employment.

The college’s human resources management, small business management, marketing, construction management technology and water systems technology programs were ranked as Silver Star programs.

Automotive technology, accounting, child development early care and education, child development administration and management, medical laboratory technology, office technology office computer applications, film production, computer networking, administration of justice, fire technology, hospitality, and paralegal were each designated a Bronze Star ranking

“We are thrilled that we have been recognized as Strong Workforce Stars,” said Ron McFarland, Dean of the college’s School of Applied Technology. “Our faculty and department chairs have worked diligently to build and support viable Career Education programs that serve the needs of our industry partners, which provides skills-ready employment opportunities for our students.”