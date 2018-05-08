COC student missing four days now recovering in hospital

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A College of the Canyons student who, in a weakened physical state, crawled into her Stevenson Ranch home from her car after having been missing for four days, is recovering at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to her sister.

Yasmine Alia Naqui, 23, of Stevenson Ranch, who vanished on Thursday was reported missing by her family two days later, on Saturday.

On Monday afternoon, just minutes after her sister, Latoya, called The Signal with details about the disappearance, Naqui arrived at her home.

“We don’t know if anyone hurt her,” the sister said. “But, it didn’t look like as if someone hurt her.

“She threw up in the car,” Latoya said. “Her feet were black.”

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station went to the Naqui home where they interviewed the woman who had been missing, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal Monday

“She’s still in the hospital at Henry Mayo and they are taking really good care of her,” Latoya said.

The recovering woman has yet to tell detectives, doctors and family members about her ordeal, officials said.

“She’s just nodding at questions right now,” Latoya said.

The ordeal began Thursday when Naqui apparently left her home abruptly.

“She left her phone, her computer and her purse at home,” the missing woman’s sister, Latoya, told The Signal.

“It looks as if she just ran out of the house, she took her wallet but not her phone,” she said. “She has never been away from home for more than 12 hours.”

