Community Academy to offer SCV residents a look at the life of a law enforcement officer

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For anyone who’s ever wondered about the split-second, life-or-death decisions community law enforcement officers are faced with — or what a day in the life of a deputy patrolling the SCV’s maximum security jail facility in Castaic is like, the Sheriff’s Station has a rare opportunity in store.

Later this month, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are hosting Community Academy, a free program that meets for two hours, one night a week during the summer, for a little over six weeks.

The idea behind it is to give perspective to the challenges for the people who work to keep the community

“The community academy is a program that we have to educate community members on what law enforcement officials do on a daily basis,” said Deputy Chris Craft, who works in the station’s Crime Prevention Unit.

The highlights for participants include a “shoot-don’t shoot” simulation that tasks participants with making the right decision with simulated deadly force, a 4-hour ride-along with a Santa Clarita Valley deputy, an introduction to the various specialized teams within the Sheriff’s Department, which investigate everything from drug crimes to murders.

The courses take place 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday nights, starting May 29, and continuing until July 17.

The deadline to sign up is Monday, May 21, but there are still spots available as of Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

For information on how to sign up, contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.