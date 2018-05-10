County Department of Animal Care and Control receives achievement award

By Crystal Duan

Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control has received a 2018 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties.

The department was recognized in the category for Community and Economic Development in response to its submittal for the program titled “Pee Wee Kitten Program.”

The Pee Wee program is held at Baldwin Park’s Animal Care Center and has saved more than 1,400 kittens since its inception in April 2017. In the Pee Wee program, kittens that can eat without assistance but are still too young for adoption are placed into foster homes where they are raised until they are old enough for placement.

“The Department of Animal Care and Control thanks NACo for recognizing our efforts in providing a life-saving program”, said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda.

In a press release, DACC officials stated their gratitude for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ efforts in making the Pee Wee program successful. As a result, DACC has expanded the program to the Downey Animal Care Center.

NACo’s annual Achievement Award Program is designed to acknowledge innovative county government programs.

“Counties seize opportunities to deliver services more efficiently and build stronger communities every day,” said NACo President Roy Charles Brooks. Achievement Award-winning programs are examples for counties that are determined to enhance services for our residents.”