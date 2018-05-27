Covered California partners with graduation speakers

By Signal Staff

30 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Covered California is partnering with commencement speakers across the state to remind graduates and their families to not forget about the importance of health insurance, according to a news release by Covered California.

“Congratulations graduates for everything you have achieved,” said Peter V. Lee, Executive Director of Covered California. “As you prepare to move on to the next stage of your life, be sure to protect the one thing essential to pursuing your dreams: your health. We want to remind everyone that if you’re losing your coverage after graduation, you could qualify for special enrollment through Covered California.”

Covered California and commencement speakers from all over the state are joining together to tell graduating students the importance of keeping coverage through graduation speeches.

Californians that go through a qualifying life event, losing coverage for example, may enroll during Covered California’s special-enrollment period. Students who had their healthcare provided by their school and looking coverage after graduation or those who will be losing their coverage through their parent’s plan when they turn 26 qualify under these rules.

Those who go through a qualifying life event have 60 days to enroll in a plan through Covered California. Special enrollment will continue until Oct 16, when open enrollment begins.

Across the state more than 250,000 people between the ages of 19 and 29 are enrolled in a plan through Covered California.

For more information about special enrollment visit http://www.CoveredCA.com/individuals-and-families/getting-covered/special-enrollment. To find out more about Covered California visit their website.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by Covered California.