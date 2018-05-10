Defense policy bill includes Knight provisions

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The House Armed Services Committee voted favorably on Thursday on the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019, which included provisions authored by Congressman Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

The annual bill authorizes funding and establishes policy for the Department of Defense for the fiscal year beginning October 1.

Knight included a variety of provisions in the underlying bill to support local priorities of his district as well as strengthen and streamline the U.S. military. The seven provisions addressed important acquisition programs, cutting edge technology, improving treatment options for victims of military sexual trauma, and advanced testing and research, and others.

The committee voted 60 – 1 at midnight this morning to approve the legislation.

Knight is a veteran of the United States Army and serves on the Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces and the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

The NDAA for fiscal year 2019 authorizes $717 billion in spending, which includes $69 billion for overseas contingency operations.