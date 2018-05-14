Democratic candidates to rally at Vincenzo’s

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Democratic frontrunners seeking Congressman Steve Knight’s 25th District seat will be at Vincenzo’s Pizza on Tuesday to speak to the crowd about their platforms.

Partisan organization 25Up is hosting the event “Rally to Flip CA-25,” which begins at 7 p.m. at the location in Newhall.

“We want to energize our (democratic) volunteers going into the primary and for the general elections,” said organizer Philip Germain. “This is right before the primary (on June 5), and we wanted to get the candidates to tell the crowd why they should vote for them.”

Jennifer Stokely, the Western U.S. field director of the national partisan organization Swing Left, will be in attendance, as well as Marquis Olison, the Director of Mobilization at Common Sense Media. Olison was a former Camp Obama trainer who will be speaking to the Democratic attendees about supporting their candidates.

The organization 25Up had previously done meet and greets with the candidates, but this is the first time they have had all three in a room, Germain said.

A huge motivator for organizing the event, Germain said, was the May 8 Santa Clarita City Council meeting that discussed the California Values Act, the state law that limits state and local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The council voted to oppose California sanctuary law and file a brief in support of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state. Santa Clarita is the first city in Los Angeles County to formally support the lawsuit.

“People are getting involved because they don’t want (the decision) to define their community,” Germain said of liberal voters who were displeased with the decision.

Vincenzo’s is on 24504 Lyons Avenue in Newhall.