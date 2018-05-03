Deputies train in active shooter drill at the mall

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are participating in a “active shooter drill” at the Valencia mall Thursday and want the public to know it’s just a drill.
A post on the SCV Sheriff’s Station reads: “If you see police activity at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall near the Sears’ parking lot today, Thursday, May 3, It’s just a drill.”
The drill is expected to end by the early afternoon.
DRILL – Please Note: Active shooter drill taking place at Sears at the Westfield Valencia.
