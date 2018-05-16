Disabilities arts organization puts on art show fundraiser

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Main Theatre will put on an art show fundraiser selling paintings from the SCV’s annual autism awareness festival this Friday.

The event “After the Meltdown” will be hosted by the neurodiversity nonprofit “Yes I Can” Unity Through Music and Education and will take place from 8-10 p.m.

The “Meltdown” in the title refers to the Summer Meltdown Autism Awareness Arts & Music Festival that “Yes I Can” puts on every year, said Bret Lieberman, executive producer and director of the organization.

Art on display is painted and inspired by live music performances over the last 14 years at the festival that usually takes place in April, Lieberman said. The festival has live music performances where artists paint live paintings inspired by the music.

In previous years, artists such as Spar Art, Girlfish Art, The Bowl Gallery, Ricky Evans, Timoi, Morphis Art, Random Art Studios, Al Scholl, Positive Vibe Studios came from around the country to the SCV’s Central Park in support of autism awareness.

“We had painters from Hawaii, San Francisco, Las Vegas,” Lieberman said. “Our largest audience in previous years was just shy of 5,000 people.”

Viewers on Friday can expect unique art produced by underground street artists, he said.

“The art is very unique and eclectic,” he said. “All the artists have their own style. One even paints with his mouth.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door for ages 18+ starting at $10. Anyone over 21 can purchase $20 tickets that come with two drink tickets for beer or wine provided by Newhall Refinery.

Eventbrite is also selling online tickets. Interested participants can go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/after-the-meltdown-a-music-and-art-popup-tickets-45692061185.