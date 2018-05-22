Domestic assault case tossed out for lack of evidence

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

A Castaic man arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, hit her on the head, doused her with alcohol and then tried to set her clothes on fire saw the case against him tossed out for lack of evidence.

Ryan Wesley, 35, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Four days after his arrest, however, prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Wesley.

“The case was declined due to insufficient evidence on Jan. 23,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

“On Friday evening, deputies responded to the 34000 block area of Bouquet Canyon Road regarding a woman screaming at a residence, and an adult male was seen leaving the scene,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time of the arrest.

“Upon arrival to the location, deputies made contact with a female victim in her 40’s,” she said.

“Reportedly, her and her ex-boyfriend were together at the residence when a verbal argument ensued.

“The argument turned physical and the ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her on the head with a blunt object and poured an alcoholic beverage and cleaning solution over her.

“He then attempted to ignite her clothing, which was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

