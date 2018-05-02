Enjoy America’s Pastime at the 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day

By Councilmember Cameron Smyth

Is there a better way to spend a Saturday evening than with family and friends at the ballpark? There’s a certain feeling you get walking through the stadium and seeing the field for the first time. As the sun begins to set behind the seats on the third-base line and the lights flicker on; all worries get lost in the roar of the crowd, as the crack of the bat sends the ball flying skyward.

From the exciting action on the field to the irresistible food choices, nothing beats the atmosphere and excitement you get watching your favorite team play live. This is why every year, for the last four decades, the Santa Clarita Valley has organized an event known as SCV Dodger Day.

The City Council invites you, and your family, to once again join us and hundreds of your fellow Santa Clarita residents at Dodger Stadium to watch the Boys in Blue take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, May 12. I am excited for Dodger Day this year because there is so much to do for the whole family!

If you’re a baseball lover, which I suspect you may already be, you’re in for a real treat. In addition to the game against the Reds, which begins at 6:10 p.m., the Dodgers are also holding their annual Alumni Game! Get to Dodger Stadium early and you’ll be able to watch an exhibition featuring some of the best players to ever play the game.

Reading the lineups and seeing names like Fernando Valenzuela, Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Orel Hershiser sure brings back a lot of memories. The Alumni Game begins at 4:15 p.m. and is included with your regular ticket, so don’t be late!

Even casual fans will have something to cheer about between trips to the concession stands for a Dodger Dog or basket of garlic fries. That’s because the first 40,000 fans through the turnstiles will receive a FREE hat commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Dodgers moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn.

Make sure you buy your ticket for SCV Dodger Day today! Tomorrow is the last day to do so. Log onto to SCVDodgerDay.com to purchase tickets, and remember a portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold goes back to our community. When you go to buy your tickets, you will have the ability to write in the name of the Santa Clarita Valley School or non-profit organization of your choice, which will receive a donation following the event. Not only can you take a family trip to see the Dodgers up close, you will also support your child’s school and contribute to vital programs in our valley. This is a great way to help make a difference for all residents in Santa Clarita.

I can’t wait for Dodger Day to come this year and I know that you and your family will also have a blast. So be sure to dust off your mitt, put on your jersey and get ready to cheer on the Dodgers as they try to get back to the World Series!

Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.