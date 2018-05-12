Fatal crash on Valencia Boulevard offramp kills 2 (VIDEO)

By Perry Smith

4 mins ago

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Video by Austin Dave

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that killed two adults Saturday evening, officials said.

“It’s under investigation currently still,” sasid Officer Brandt of the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Management Office, around 8 p.m. Saturday.

BREAKING: Two people dead following crash in Valencia BREAKING: Two people died following a crash on Interstate 5 at the Valencia Boulevard off-ramp. Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene of the investigation into their deaths.https://signalscv.com/2018/05/fatal-crash-on-valencia-boulevard-offramp-kills-2/ Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, May 12, 2018

A white, four-door sedan that had a male driver and a female passenger struck a tree near the Valencia Boulevard offramp on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, around 6:11 p.m. Both occupants appeared to be in their 60s, he added.

There was no SigAlert issued because the crash took place near an area of the offramp that did not affect traffic, he said.

Both the driver and the passenger were declared dead at the scene by first responders, he said.

No other information regarding the identities of the vehicle’s occupants was available pending the notification of next of kin.