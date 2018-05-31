Fillmore fatal crash sparks highway closure, traffic jam

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A fatal traffic collision in Fillmore on Thursday afternoon sparked the closure of Highway 126 and significantly backed up traffic.

The crash happened shortly after 2:20 p.m. when a big rig and at least two other vehicles collided on Highway 126, according to a news release issued by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Both east- and westbound lanes of Highway 126 were shut down.

Motorists were urged by sheriff’s deputies to avoid the area as traffic is closed in both directions between Mountain View and the railroad tracks at the eastern edge of Fillmore City.

California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Stevenson of the Newhall Station confirmed that traffic was reported to be backed up along the highway.

Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the crash.

