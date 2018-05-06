Fire burns off 126 near Castaic Industrial Center
By Skylar Barti
12 mins ago
Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported a fire started on Henry Mayo Drive just off of Highway 126 near the Castaic Industrial center.
According to LACoFD’s 991 center the fire has already burned one acre in light brush since firefighters were dispatched at 5:29 P.M..
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported a fire started on Henry Mayo Drive just off of Highway 126 near the Castaic Industrial center.
According to LACoFD’s 991 center the fire has already burned one acre in light brush since firefighters were dispatched at 5:29 P.M..
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Skylar Barti
Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.