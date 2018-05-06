Fire burns off 126 near Castaic Industrial Center

By Skylar Barti

12 mins ago

Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported a fire started on Henry Mayo Drive just off of Highway 126 near the Castaic Industrial center.

According to LACoFD’s 991 center the fire has already burned one acre in light brush since firefighters were dispatched at 5:29 P.M..

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.