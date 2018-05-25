First Bite: Black Bear Diner (VIDEO)
By Austin Dave
1 min ago

https://youtu.be/ZfcsqI9vDfM

Black Bear Diner opens Monday! But, we got a sneak peak at what is rumbling inside. Here’s the debut of First Bite with Crystal Duan, a look a Santa Clarita’s new and established restaurants.

The series starts this summer.

Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.