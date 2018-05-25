First Bite: Black Bear Diner (VIDEO)

By Austin Dave

1 min ago

https://youtu.be/ZfcsqI9vDfM

Black Bear Diner opens Monday! But, we got a sneak peak at what is rumbling inside. Here’s the debut of First Bite with Crystal Duan, a look a Santa Clarita’s new and established restaurants.

The series starts this summer.