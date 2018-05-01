Fishin’ & Fun For Kids event happening at Castaic Lake May 5

By Crystal Duan

Santa Clarita kids can come out to Castaic Lake for a fishing day May 5, when they can learn to fish and participate in other fun activities.



Friends of Castaic Lake is hosting its 12th annual Tom Stout Memorial Fishin’ & Fun For Kids Day located at the upper lake Main Launch Ramp on May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Kids 15 and under will have the opportunity to learn to fish in a special net containment area. Rods, reels & bait will be provided to those participating. There will also be food, a hot dog lunch, raffles and giveaway prizes (while supplies last).

The event usually draws over 400 kids to the lake for a variety of outdoor activities, according to the website. It was created to encourage kids to enjoy the great outdoors, introduce them to the lake and help foster a love for fishing, said Courtney Tole, an event organizer. The event is free but lake entry fees apply.

In the early years of this event, the lake would be stocked with fish for the kids to catch, but they often struggled and weren’t always very successful. In an effort to resolve this problem, a member of Friends of Castaic Lake, Tom Stout, designed and fabricated a special net to place in the water to hold the fish in a containment area to help make it easier for the kids. In 2010, Tom lost his life on his way to a fishing tournament when a drunk driver side swiped him and his truck.

The club then decided to pay tribute to Tom by renaming the fishing event.

