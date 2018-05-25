Gasoline thieves drain vehicles at six Valencia companies

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Valley deputies responded Friday morning to reports in Valencia, where thieves syphoned gasoline from company vehicles overnight.

The incidents allegedly happened early Friday morning, the latest in a series of recurring thefts, according to one business owner, whose location was on Constellation Road, near Alta Vista Avenue.

“Deputies are responding for reports of gas being syphoned,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal on Friday morning.

The gasoline thieves strike about 2 a.m., prying open locked gas tank covers, according to one victimized businessman.

“I know they’ve been because you can smell it,” said Randy Newman of Firetect, which has a location in the business park.

“And, there’s a small puddle on the ground,” he said.

“I would like to see the (business) association put up a more rigorous patrol overnight,” Newman said. “And, I would like to see more sheriff’s deputies patrolling the area.”