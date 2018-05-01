Hart boys lacrosse ends season strong with win against Santa Barbara

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

After missing out on the last playoff spot due to a loss to Simi Valley last week, Hart boys lacrosse had something to prove against Santa Barbara at home on Tuesday.

Coming out slow, the Indians finally started to play their game in the second quarter, according to Jacob Montes.

“Our offense is usually fast-paced and our defense is shut-down,” said Montes. “When we move the ball without dropping it on fast-breaks, that’s our game.”

Beating the Dons 7-5 on Tuesday, the Indians finished 11-8 overall, surpassing their preseason goal of winning nine games.

“I remember in the beginning of the season we could barely throw and catch the ball and nobody was on the same page,” said Montes about the shaky start to the season. “It was just a mess. It was like watching nine-year-olds, but now we are on target. Basically we became a family.”

With six Indians (Montes, Manny Zermeno, Caleb Reed, Jason Nunez, Jeremy Castellanos and Garrett Fricke) scoring at least one goal in the win over Santa Barbara, the Indians’ offense was firing on all cylinders.

Fricke, who netted two goals, was the main shooter and big man in the middle.

“We can always count on him if we need a clutch goal,” said Montes. “If we need to get started off, he gets that first goal, he’s always there, he’s always on target.”

Working hard this season and surpassing their goal, the Indians have set the bar higher with high expectations for next season.

“This year we were a great team, but next year we have more experience and we have this season under our belt and then I think from here, we’re going forward,” Montes said about the possibilities next year.