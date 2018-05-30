Election expected for Hart board this November

By Perry Smith

5 mins ago

While there hasn’t been an election for a Hart district Governing Board member in about five years, that’s likely to change in November.

Hart district board member Joe Messina recently announced intentions to seek re-election and over the weekend, a challenger has appeared for the upcoming November 2018 school board race.

Messina, who’s seeking a third term on the governing board for the William S. Hart Union High School District, ran unopposed in 2013. (The district approved electoral changes that moved the election to line up with the general election in November, put the school district’s trustees in their own “areas” and added a year to everyone’s term. November will feature the first election under the new system.)

The Hart district educates more than 22,000 public junior high and high school students, covering all of the Santa Clarita Valley. The district has five separate areas, each with its own trustee. Messina currently represents area No. 5, which covers much of Saugus and is mostly in the northern half of the Santa Clarita Valley. (The map can be viewed here.)

Kelly Trunkey announced her intention to run against Messina. Trunkey is married to Chris Trunkey, president of the Saugus Union School District’s Governing Board. (SUSD educates about 11,000 K-6 students who primarily live on the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley.)

A filing for Trunkey for Hart School Board 2018 was available and active on the Secretary of State’s website as of Monday.

Kelly Trunkey was not immediately available to be reached for comment on this story.

Messina said Wednesday he was looking forward to the challenge and appreciated there would be more involvement in the election this time around.

“I love when people exercise their freedoms and their rights,” Messina said. “If someone thinks they have something to add to help their kids, then God bless ’em — go for it.”

Messina said Castaic High and making sure the project stays on track because “that’s been a major 24-7 project because of the challenges we’ve had there,” state funding and career tech education programs were his three biggest priorities.