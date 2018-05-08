Hart district seeks committee applicants

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday that it is seeking to fill vacancies on its Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Measure SA is a General Obligation bond that was approved by Santa Clarita voters in the 2008 election. The $300 million in bonds have been used to fund the construction of new school facilities and the improvement of existing facilities.

Projects funded through Measure SA include the development of Castaic High School, the creation of a performing arts center at Canyon High School and Saugus High School and improvements at other schools like Sierra Vista Junior High School, Placerita Junior High School and Hart High School.

The independent Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee is required by law and ensures accountability that the district is spending taxpayers’ money for school construction projects.

Members of the Citizens Oversight Committee serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.

Currently, the Hart District is looking for a member who would fit in the Taxpayer Organization category, district officials said. “In other words, this member needs to be active in a bona fide taxpayer association.”

The application for the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found online under the “Community” tab and subsection of “Bond Measures.”

All completed applications must be sent to Lisa Arnone by 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 31. Employees, contractors, vendors and consultants of the William S. Hart Union High School District are not eligible to be on the committee.