Henry Mayo, Frontier Toyota host 45th Drive Safe charity golf tournament

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

Hundreds of volunteers and players helped raise money during the 45th annual “Drive Safe” golf tournament hosted by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Frontier Toyota.

The charity tournament invited participants to play at the Valencia Country Club golf course, competing for a variety of awards, all to raise money that helps the hospital’s emergency department.

“I’m sure when it started no one knew it would be the wild success it has been,” said Marlee Lauffer, President of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. “Last year we raised over $300,000 that all went to the emergency department. And this year we are doing really well.”

Participants in the tournament competed for different awards such as longest drive, closest to the hole or a putting course. Even a “Rubber Ducky festival” like event after the the last golfer leaves the course.

A volunteer helicopter pilot drops golf balls donated by the participants onto the country club’s driving range, the closest to the hole set up on the range will win.

Other volunteers helped keep the tournament going by keeping score, helping players at each hole and setting up for the after tournament Los Vegas themed reception and auction.

“Once all the players are off the course, we have a dinner and reception for them with food from Rattler’s Barbecue,” Lauffer explained. “During the reception there will also be a silent auction and a live auction set up.”

For the doctors who work at the hospital the tournament was a way to get out and relieve stress in a way that also helps them day to day at the hospital.

“Every year it’s great that the community puts on this tournament to raise money especially for the trauma center,” Dr. Darrin Privett who works in Henry Mayo’s emergency room, explained. “It’s a great opportunity for the ER doctors to get together outside the hospital, have fun together and also for a serious cause that helps support the foundation”