Local GOP to host events ahead of primary

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Republican constituents can expect neighborhood events and door-knocking in anticipation of the June primary.

The 38th Assembly District Republican Central Committee is hosting a continental breakfast for Republican women at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The breakfast will take place at the committee’s headquarters at 16654 Soledad Canyon Road.

Participants can also phone bank for awareness of the party’s platform leading up to June 5, said committee member D.J. Hamburger.

“We’re reaching out and talking to our neighbors about the upcoming election between now and June 5,” he said. “So we’re focusing on going door to door to talk to voters about the issues that face our communities. We believe these issues aren’t partisan issues. These are California issues.”

The committee plans to talk to voters about increases in taxes and costs of living, as well as projects to develop California interstates.

Constituents interested in the Republican party platform can get involved at the committee’s headquarters on 20655 Soledad Canyon Road and call the office at 818-261-3279.

Additionally, the committee oversees many clubs in the Santa Clarita Valley that will be hosting events for constituents up until the general election in November.

The Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated hosts breakfasts on odd-numbered months every third Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at the Tournament Players Club in Valencia. On even-numbered months, they host lunches on the third Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

The Lincoln Club, also a partisan organization, holds a luncheon, as well at noon every fourth Friday of the month at the Tournament Players Club.

The North Los Angeles County Republican Women Federated hosts a luncheon at 10:45 a.m. on every first Tuesday of the month at Valencia Country Club.

The SCV Congress of Republicans hosts get togethers at “Margaritas Mexican” every first Thursday at 6:30 p.m.