Long Beach man accused of kidnapping child for molestation

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

A Long Beach man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping a child for child molestation for allegedly exposing himself to a child at a wedding reception.

Jeff Lincoln Boulter, 39, who, according to deputies, works as a rideshare driver, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station early Sunday, about 50 minutes after midnight Saturday.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the incident.

“This happened at a wedding reception,” Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Special Victims Bureau, told The Signal Tuesday.

“(The suspect) was at the reception and he led the five-year-old child, a girl, to a secluded area and exposed himself to the child.”

The man was interrupted by a person at the reception who allegedly witnessed the incident, Hudson said, noting the victim never left the build`ing.

The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $1.13 million.

Boulter appeared Tuesday in San Fernando Superior Court.

Prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Boulter Tuesday, case Number PA091028.

The specific section of the criminal code for which he stands accused, reads: “Every person, who for the purpose of committing any act defined in Section 288, hires, persuades, entices, decoys, or seduces by false promises, misrepresentations, or the like, any child under the age of 14 years to go out of this country, state, or county, or into another part of the same county, is guilty of kidnapping.”

