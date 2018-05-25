Man sought for stealing wallet from walker of 83-year-old grocery shopper

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief believed to have stolen an elderly woman’s wallet from a purse she kept in the basket of her walker as she shopped for groceries.

The incident happened March 27, when it was allegedly recorded by. a video surveillance camera, according to Sheriff’s Station officials who sought the community’s on Facebook this week.

On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued a “wanted poster” bearing the images of the suspected thief.

The poster asks the public: Can you identify?

Crime Prevention Unit deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station have seen an increase in wallets being stolen from women’s purses while they are shopping in grocery stores, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Friday.

“This is done with another person who distracts the victim, asking her about vitamin supplements or herbs, or whatever,” she said.

On March 27, the suspected thief pictured in the recorded images is suspected to have taken the wallet out of a 83-year-old woman’s purse while she was shopping in a SCV grocery store.

Her purse was in the basket of her walker. One of the suspect(s) came up to her and started to ask her questions about vitamin supplements.

When the elderly woman went to check-out at the store, her wallet was gone.

Shortly after her wallet was stolen, the man pictured below went to a SCV electronics store and purchased items using the victim’s credit card. We would like to find out who this individual is.

“We don’t feel it’s one set of suspects,” Miller said, describing the teamwork wallet-snatching as a trend.

“It’s been happening far too often lately,” she said.

If you recognize him or have any information, please call Detective Greene at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146, or you can submit anonymous tips to LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through www.lacrimestoppers.org. Refer file number 918-04745-0641-389.