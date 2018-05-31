Man struck and killed by City of Santa Clarita bus in downtown LA

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 60-year-old Los Angeles man was killed Thursday after being struck by a city of Santa Clarita bus in downtown Los Angeles.

Shortly after 6:45 a.m., a traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian happened on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street, Officer Tony Im, with the Los Angeles Police Department told The Signal.

“The pedestrian was a Hispanic man, 60 years old,” Im said, noting the bus driver remained at the scene.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said, noting the incident is still under investigation.

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

The city of Santa Clarita has contract bus service through MV Transportation since 2008.

MV Transportation spokesman Jeff Womack said the bus was in LA as “part of its normal route,” adding he would provide more details later.

“Our driver was heading for his first pickup at Union Station,” he said, noting there were no passengers on board.

At 11 a.m., the driver was still at the scene talking with investigators, Womack said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt