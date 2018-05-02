Men of Harmony Open House

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dave Norman, Newhall Community Contributor

The Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus is happy to invite singers and those who need entertainment to visit at their 2018 Open House on Tuesday, May 8, at Valley Oak Village Apartments, 24700 Valley St, Newhall.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. they will demonstrate the wonderful sound of 4-Part harmony with both the men’s chorus and quartets. No other singing groups sound like a Barbershop Quartet for good reason. First, the acapella sound of voices is unique by itself and second, the chords blending together make the songs so much fun for everyone. The musical styles represented by the group range from light gospel to doo wop to Broadway and the Beach Boys!

The Men of Harmony have been entertaining the Santa Clarita Valley for over 40 years and have appeared at many local events including City Council meetings and the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Veterans Day celebrations and Memorial Day events find the chorus in the patriotic mood, while other organizations are just looking for a different event that is suitable for all ages. Wait ‘til you hear The Star Spangled Banner in 4-part harmony!

There is no fee for the open house and light refreshments will be served. For more information or directions, you may call 661-259-6109.