Mugging victim stabbed, transient arrested for attempted murder

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A transient has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly beating a robbery victim in a confrontation in Canyon Country last month.

Cristian Daniel Trabanino, 21, who was identified by law enforcement as a cook, was arrested Friday by detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A mugging turned bloody when a robbery victim refused to give up his wallet and was stabbed on April 13 at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of Sandy Drive and Sierra Highway.

“Two victims were walking on a sidewalk, when two suspects demanded their money,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano, who is in charge of the station’s Detective Section, told The Signal Tuesday.

“One victim refused to surrender his money and was physically assaulted,” he said. “During the assault, one victim was stabbed.”

“Recently, detectives developed probable cause to believe Mr. Trabanino was involved with the crime and charged him with attempted murder,” Somoano said.

Bail for Trabanino has been set at more than $2 million.

