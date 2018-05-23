Newcomers and Friends News

By Gwen Halstead, Newhall Community Contributor

In April, Newcomers and Friends celebrated the 50s at Route 66 Classic Grill at their monthly luncheon meeting. Fun was had by all Rock and Rollin’ to the “oldies”.

In the May luncheon meeting, Donna Cerna was installed as President of Newcomers and Friends at Kelly’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Nalini Amin, out-going President passed the gavel on to Donna.

Donna’s theme for the year is “Friendship Grows”. Donna will lead the Club from its 33rd year into its 34th year.

The life of our beloved Jeannine Boren was also celebrated and honored by her daughter Barri Boren. Jeannine was a founder of the Club 34 years ago with 8 members and she will be heartfelt remembered by all.

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley, who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends. In their 33rd year with 210 members they enjoy monthly luncheon meetings and many activities including 3 book clubs, Tea Ladies, Mahjongg, Bunco, Mexican Train Dominoes, Couples Gourmet, Bridge, many trips and much more.

Watch the Signal Community Calendar for the clubs “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants for those interested in learning about the Club for fun and friendships for life. Visit www.ncandf.com for information about the Club.