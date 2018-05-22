Newhall district to introduce principals

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Following the approval of a new superintendent last week, the Newhall School District Governing Board is expected to introduce three new principals to the community during tonight’s board meeting.

Jennifer Boone, Wendy Maxwell and Jackie Tapia are set to take control at McGrath, Oak Hills and Newhall elementary schools, respectively, beginning July 1, Board President Philip Ellis Jr. said. “They were just approved, and we want to try to get them introduced to the public before they start.”

Maxwell and Tapia are currently serving the Oak Hills and Newhall Elementary school sites as interim and assistant principals, while Boone, McGrath’s new principal, is currently serving the role of the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Conejo Valley Unified School District, where she has been employed for the past 14 years

“We have a thorough interview process with multiple panels,” Ellis said. “These are the three who rose to the top.”

Boone began her career teaching in California and England. She brings over 18 years’ experience as an elementary principal in the Palm Springs Unified School District, Beverly Hills Unified School District and Conejo Valley.

Maxwell brings 22 years of experience as a teacher, assistant principal, ASES program administrator and as a categorical/curriculum director.

Tapia started her career 14 years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley. She was a teacher in the Castaic Union School District and a Spanish dual immersion teacher in the Palmdale School District prior to starting her administrative career as an assistant principal at Newhall Elementary School. She is looking forward to serving as Newhall Elementary School’s principal.