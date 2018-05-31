Newhall man arrested after allegedly smoking meth behind a tarp

By Jim Holt

19 mins ago

Smoking meth behind a tarp stretched between two Newhall businesses in the middle of the week, in the middle of the day, is not OK.

That’s the message Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller conveyed in a report posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page Thursday.

“On (Wednesday) afternoon after school let out in SCV, deputies were patrolling near Lyons Avenue in Newhall when they spotted a suspicious tarp that had been set up in a small dirt area located between two businesses,” she said.

“Deputies stopped to check and see what was going on, and they came in contact with a male adult, who was just sitting under the tarp, in a small chair…and smoking methamphetamine,” Miller wrote on her post. “This is SCV, and this is not okay.”

Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Newhall man on suspicion he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and booked at the station’s jail.

