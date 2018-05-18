“Open Jam for May” invites musicians to come play

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

Local musicians are invited to play together at ARTree Studio 2 this Saturday from 7-10 p.m.

The gathering “Open Jam for May” was started by resident Jeff Barber, who said he had been looking for a way to gather musicians together to make music.

The meetings started a couple months ago, Barber said, and are open to all sorts of musicians.

Drums will be available for drumming enthusiasts. Saxophonists, trombonists, clarinetists and guitarists will have to bring their own gear to add to the mix. A sound system is also available for vocalists.

“This will be the third jam, and we’re going to shoot for monthly,” Barber said. “We play everything from the Grateful Dead to the Beatles to Dean Martin. There’s all sorts of stuff. Everyone’s welcome.”

The last meetings have seen 11 musicians and nine musicians attend, respectively.

For more information, contact jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

ARTree Studio 2 is located at 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.