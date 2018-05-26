Our View: Don’t overlook primary

By Signal Editorial Board

1 min ago

The California Primary is 10 days away. This will be the first real test of the post-2016 electorate — a supposedly more energized group of people on both sides who were inspired to become more aware and more involved in politics due to the election of President Trump.

Hopefully all these newly inspired voters will turn out at the polls or vote by mail. The most important thing for our democracy is that all the people who are eligible to vote do so. The candidates voted in on Election Day are really secondary to the fact that the electorate was fully involved in making choices.

The ballot before local voters includes all the major statewide offices, U.S. Senator, 25th District Congress, Assembly races, judicial posts, as well as the county assessor and sheriff’s races. There are also five state propositions on the ballot.

In the past, many voters have overlooked primary elections, putting their attention on the November races. But the primary actually may be more important than the general election. June is when voters if they turn out at the polls can help their candidates make the cut for November. With California’s open primary system, the top two vote getters in the primary regardless of party make it to the general election. A candidate who gets the momentum early on has a better chance of making it all the way.

The Signal has done video interviews of the four major candidates in the 25th Congressional District race (Incumbent Republican Steve Knight and Democrats Bryan Caforio, Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix).

Videos can be found at Signalscv.com. The two 38th Assembly candidates, Dante Acosta and Christy Smith, are guaranteed to go on to the November election but the congressional race must be cut in half on June 5. So voting in the primary is extremely important in that race.

We asked the candidates questions about the major issues. Take a look at the videos if you want more information about the candidates’ positions on issues or just want to see how they answer questions.

Being engaged in our government doesn’t just mean supporting a candidate or an issue on social media. It means voting for them. If you’re not voting by mail, find your polling place at lavote.net/locator.