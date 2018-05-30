Prelim date-setting put off a third time for Valencia man accused of murder

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

For the third time in three months, scheduling of a preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Brayan Rodriguez has been postponed.

Christian Alexander Ortiz, 21, charged with murder, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court to set a date for a prelim, but was told that date would be set next month.

Ortiz was told the same thing last month and the month before that.

He is now scheduled to appear in court next week on Thursday, June 7.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Ortiz, who remains in custody in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility with bail set at $2 million, was arrested on suspicion of murder by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about 3 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2017.

Rodriguez’s body was found inside a closet in a house on the 23600 block of Via Valer, by Valencia Glen Park, sometime before 4 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Rodriguez, 20, identified by prosecutors as the accused man’s boyfriend, was reported missing Sept. 22, prompting several searches to find him throughout that weekend.

