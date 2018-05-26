Robert Lamoureux: Granite sealing, waterproofing products

By Robert Lamoureux

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Question No. 1

Hi Robert,

In your column you recommended a contractor for granite that can reseal it. My granite counters are 10 years old and I feel that is something I really need to do.

If I may have the number, I would be so grateful. Thank you for your columns, I am a faithful reader every Saturday.

Arla A.

Answer No. 1

Arla,

Thank you for being a reader for many years. This is a simple chore to do.

If you go to one of the big box stores, you can get a spray on cleaner and wipe it down. Allow it to dry for 20 minutes. Then use the spray-on sealer and wipe it with a clean rag. As they say: Wipe on, wipe off. If you want the person I use: Craig with Impressive Tile & Marble at 818-519-6499.

Robert

Question No. 2

We live in a condo where the condo, courtyard and pool are above the garage.

We had a repair done around our swimming pool deck, it was leaking so we had waterproofing done. After winter rains this year, we’ve still got leaks occurring. I attached close up photos of what was put down as the waterproofing, areas that are lifting and then other areas that are not lifting, though we are having leaks.

Can you gather enough information from these photos to tell what was done, if it was correct and why this is happening?

Jacob R.

Answer No. 2

Jacob,

What you have here is an overlay system and not a waterproofing system.

Significant difference between the two, one is meant to be a water barrier by design, and the other is simply water resistant but not water-proof.

The overlay system allows the water to penetrate and in this case, that water is migrating to the garage area. Unfortunately whoever you hired didn’t provide you with the correct product/system for your needs. It looks like his application is good quality but the product is definitely not what you paid for, depending on what was contracted.

This area is now spalling, and will need to come up and be completely redone with the correct waterproofing product and application, in order to adequately protect this area and property from further damages.

Perhaps revisit the situation with your contractor/contract and see if you have any recourse. If not, you’ll need to start from scratch and get this area properly waterproofed. If left long enough, water penetrating that podium slab (concrete “roof” of the garage which is also the ground to the courtyard/pool area as well as building) will rot the iron within the slab. When this happens, the deteriorating iron swells and causes the concrete to break apart.

Eventually, this becomes a structural issue and what I call, “the national debt.”

Take care of this sooner rather than later, Jacob, for the property’s sake.

Robert

Robert Lamoureux has 38 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at robert@imsconstruction.com.