San Diego man accused of soliciting someone in SCV to perform a lewd act in public

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s deputies arrested a San Diego man Thursday alleging he solicited someone to engage in a lewd act in public.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the man, described as unemployed, the day after the man turned 24.

Details about the alleged crime were not available at press time as detectives were still processing their arrest report, Shirley Miller of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

The accused man was arrested on suspicion of violating section 647(a) of the state’s penal code, a misdemeanor.

The section reads: “An individual who solicits anyone to engage in or who engages in lewd or dissolute conduct in any public place or in any place open to the public or exposed to public view.”

