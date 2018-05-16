Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Athletic trainers in the William S. Hart Union High School District will receive crucial concussion testing software after a generous donation from the company Boston Scientific.

The WiSH Education Foundation announced Tuesday that the district had secured concussion equipment in an effort to help students return to the classroom and sports without lingering symptoms or a loss in cognitive function.

“With this funding, we are giving our student-athletes more significant support both on and off the field,” WiSh executive director Amy Daniels said. “It was a significant gap that has now been filled.”

The donated ImPACT Neurocognitive Testing software is a computerized neurocognitive assessment tool that helps healthcare providers evaluate and manage suspected concussions by comparing baseline scores and normative data.

The new software and tests will provide the six athletic trainers currently working within the district with extensive knowledge of the student-athletes’ cognitive function prior to a concussion, which will help a healthcare provider better assess a potential brain injury that might have occured during an athlete’s time on the field.

“One of our recurring goals for the program is to provide education regarding concussion recognition and management,” said T.J. DiPrima, coordinator of the district’s athletic training program. He believes the new equipment will better ensure athletes are removed from participation and returned to school and sports activities at the appropriate time.

“We are learning more about the negative impact concussions can have on the health of professional and especially student athletes,” said Lynne Secrest, vice-chair of WiSH and a senior human resources manager for Boston Scientific. “If this concussion-testing software can help identify injuries early, that’s one more step towards keeping our students healthy. I am proud of our dedication to support the local community.”